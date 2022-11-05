Amber Heard Is Focusing ‘On Raising Her Daughter’ In Europe After 'Exhausting' Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard is concentrating on her family while her fight with ex Johnny Depp rages on!

According to People, a source shared on Friday that the 36-year-old actress has been living in Europe as she focuses on spending time with her 18-month-old daughter Oonagh and recuperates from her intense public defamation trial with Johnny:

“The trial was exhausting for her. She missed her little girl.”

The insider noted Amber “has spent the last few months” overseas – something she “loves” as the Aquaman star “is able to just be a mom there.” They added:

“She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom.”

Although Amber is trying to move forward with her life, her court battle with Johnny is far from over. As you most likely will recall, the jury found that the Drive Angry star defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, and they awarded him $10.35 million in damages. Meanwhile, Amber earned a small victory as she was awarded $2 million in damages for comments made by the Pirates of the Caribbean alum’s attorney Adam Waldman about the fight that ended their marriage.

Despite Judge Penney Azcarate denying Amber’s first request for a mistrial in July, she ended up filing an appeal to the verdict later that month, with her spokesman saying:

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Then, Johnny’s team officially filed in the Virginia Court of Appeals on Wednesday to contest the damages awarded to Amber – claiming the ruling was “erroneous.” The 59-year-old argued he shouldn’t be responsible for the remarks made by his lawyer and noted that no proof was presented in court to show Adam made his comments with malice.

So even though Amber might be enjoying her time abroad at this time, she still has a long road ahead of her because clearly neither of them plan to back down anytime soon. Thoughts? Let us know!

