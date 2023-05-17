Johnny Depp Fights Back Tears After 7-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

Johnny Depp is back on the red carpet.

On Tuesday the 59-year-old actor stepped out at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival — the first time he’s been on a red carpet since his legal battle with Amber Heard last year. And he was welcomed back in a BIG way. During the premiere of his new film Jeanne Du Barry, he and the rest of the cast were given a seven-minute long standing ovation — which reportedly moved him to tears.

Related: Johnny Gets Most Money EVER To Return As Face Of Dior’s Sauvage!

According to Variety, tons of fans were lined up with posters in support of the actor, who was playing King Louis XV in the French-language film. He stayed outside to talk to them, take selfies, and sign autographs for a full five minutes before he made his way to the red carpet. The Hollywood Reporter caught one fan with a sign that said “Viva Johnny.”

After walking the carpet, the Pirates of the Caribbean star waved at fans as they clapped and cheered him on for nearly ten minutes — a monumental applause to say the least.

Ch-ch-check out Johnny trying to hold back his emotions (below):

It looks like he’s definitely glad to be back! But others weren’t so happy… His appearance on the red carpet has been very controversial, with some arguing his presence is sending the wrong message.

What do U think about Johnny’s standing ovation, Perezcious readers? Was it deserved? A bit too much? Or a travesty?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]