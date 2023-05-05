Amber Heard ‘Has Quit Hollywood’ After Johnny Depp Trial -- Details!

So much for a comeback! Amber Heard isn’t going to be rushing back into work after her trial against Johnny Depp.

On Thursday, DailyMail.com‘s columnist Alison Boshoff revealed the Aquaman actress has quit Hollywood and settled off the grid in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh, 2. The journalist wrote:

“I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh. A friend said: ‘She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.’”

She is said to be living somewhere outside of Madrid. After everything she’s been through, we can understand why she was eager to get away!

Despite enjoying laying low for the time being, the source did suggest the 37-year-old could return to the industry should she get the right role:

“I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.”

While she’s not going to be filming anything at the moment, Amber does have a few projects soon to come out. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is due in December (it was filmed in 2021). Last year she also filmed the supernatural thriller, In the Fire, but it doesn’t appear to have a release date yet.

After her explosive defamation trial against her ex-husband concluded, she sold her California home for $1.05 million in an off-market deal in July and was photographed with her daughter and her close friend (and rumored girlfriend), Eve Barlow, in Mallorca, Spain, in October. Guess she loved it so much she decided to stay in the country!

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is keeping himself VERY busy! Next week, his film Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV, will premiere on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival. He also will play in an animal charity benefit concert in honor of his late friend Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London in late May. Not to mention, he’s been tapped to direct a film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and has more tour dates set for his band, The Hollywood Vampires. When he’s not traveling the world for various work commitments, he’s enjoying his time in the English countryside, per Page Six.

Interestingly, Amber’s decision to stay away from Hollywood for a bit comes as journalist Nick Wallis plans to publish his book, Depp v Heard: The Unreal Story, later this month.

The freelance writer covered both of the high-profile trials — the UK one Johnny lost against The Sun after they called him a “wife beater” and the US trial over Amber’s op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse.

Speaking to The Post about the upcoming book, which will hit shelves on May 17, he shared:

“This is an attempt to pull apart the evidence from both the UK and US trials and piece together what really happened.”

He continued:

“I’ve used (often conflicting) testimony, witness statements, transcripts, texts, emails, photographs and other documents from both trials and tried to lay it all out so that anyone reading the book can come to their own, informed, conclusion about what happened, and answer the question as to how the UK courts believed Amber Heard and why an American jury didn’t.”

This kind of content is only going to rile up all Depp’s supporters once more, so it’s not a bad thing Amber will be hidden away from the drama! Thoughts? Would you like to see her return to Hollywood? Let us know (below).

