‘An Argument’! Amber Portwood Told Police She & Fiancé Fought JUST Before He Vanished!

So, Amber Portwood and her fiancé DID get into a fight before he disappeared!

Earlier this week, the reality star reported new fiancé Gary Wayt missing to the police while the couple were in North Carolina for a family wedding. The Bryson City Police Department said the 39-year-old was last seen in the small mountain town of Bryson City on Sunday.

Before Gary vanished, something happened between him and Amber. A source revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that they “had a conversation that turned emotional” the same day. As for what the pair discussed? The details of the chat are unknown right now. But it led Gary to reportedly get into his gray 2009 Nissan Rogue and leave without Amber! He didn’t even bring his cell phone, according to Us Weekly! And no one has seen or heard from him since, leaving the Teen Mom star “distraught” and “worried about him.” Jeez.

Related: Amber Portwood Dragged For Making Daughter Leah Cry At 15th Birthday Dinner!

And now, it sounds like they actually got into a blowout fight rather than just an “emotional” conversation that followed with Gary leaving without her. That initial insider apparently downplayed the contents of the talk between Amber and Gary! In a statement to The U.S. Sun on Wednesday, police revealed that Amber told them she and Gary got into “an argument” after her brother Shawn Portwood’s wedding on Sunday. So it wasn’t just an “emotional” convo! That quarrel is apparently what led to him driving away from the cabin they were staying at in North Carolina. The cops told the outlet:

“Amber stated she and Gary were having an argument and Gary picked up his car keys and wallet and walked out the door and drove off in a 2009 Nissan Rogue gray in color.”

Unfortunately, the police did not share what the “argument” was about. They went on to confirm that when Gary never came back, the MTV personality called them on Monday at around 4 p.m. to report that her partner had been missing since Sunday evening around 6 p.m. Law enforcement also noted that Gary — who was called Amber’s “boyfriend” and “soon-to-be husband” in the statement — has not reached out to any friends or family since he disappeared. Oof.

At this time, police are still looking for Gary. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the local police in Bryson City at 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Assistant Chief Dover.

[Image via Bryson City Police Department/Facebook, MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube]