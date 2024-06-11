Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood's Fiancé Is Missing! Cops Are Already Involved!

Amber Portwood may have just introduced her fiancé Gary Wayt to the world, but he’s already missing!

On Tuesday morning, the police department in the small town of Bryson City, North Carolina revealed on their Facebook page they’re currently searching for Wayt. Apparently it was the Teen Mom star herself who came into the station there and reported him missing.

According to cops, Wayt was last seen two days ago — on Sunday. Per The US Sun, he had been in Bryson City with Amber, and the two were staying at a VRBO cabin rental in the hilly North Carolina town. Bryson City is a small, rural area about 60 miles west of Asheville — so it’s up in the mountain forests, and there aren’t many people around. Scary place to get lost…

It’s still not entirely clear what happened beyond the report that Portwood’s fiancé has gone missing. Police say that Wayt (pictured above) is 39 years old. He is described as 6’1″, 205 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. Per cops, Wayt drives a gray 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana license plates. TMZ reports that the last confirmed sighting of Wayt occurred on Sunday evening where they were staying, and there’s been nothing since.

That’s part of the problem, too — both Wayt and Portwood live in Indiana, and had only been staying in the rental in North Carolina for a vacation. So, they’re far from home and in unfamiliar territory while dealing with all this. Oh no!

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Portwood hasn’t publicly commented yet on Wayt’s disappearance. As for cops, The US Sun spoke to the sheriff’s department there, who released this very brief statement when queried:

“We are still trying to find him at the moment, he’s been missing since June 9th.”

So scary.

Amber and Gary have been dating since last year. As we’ve reported, they got engaged in late May. Amber only just introduced Gary to her fellow Teen Mom: The Next Chapter castmates in last Thursday’s episode of the MTV show — though of course that was filmed weeks ago. At the time, fans were amazed that Amber was with another Gary after years of contentiousness with her ex and baby daddy, Gary Shirley, with whom Amber shares daughter Leah. And now, just days after Wayt first graced television screens, he’s missing.

Per TMZ, anyone in western North Carolina who may have information on Gary’s whereabouts can call the authorities in Bryson City at 828-488-2196. We hope that he’s found quickly — and is safe and sound when discovered. Sending love and light during this difficult situation!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Bryson City Police Department]