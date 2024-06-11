Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Dragged By Fans AND Co-Stars For Making Daughter Leah Cry At 15th Birthday Dinner!

People are steamed up with Amber Portwood after she ruined her daughter’s birthday!

On the new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she went to dinner with her former fiancé Gary Shirley, his wife Kristina, and their daughter Emilee to celebrate Leah turning 15. Unfortunately, the birthday girl ended up in tears by the end — and no, not tears of joy! The drama all started when Amber showed up late to the birthday dinner. The situation escalated when the mother of two called Leah a “d**k” and subsequently got into an argument with Gary over the teenager’s “attitude.” What! Who calls their daughter a “d**k” on her birthday?!

By the time dessert came out, things went from bad to worse. When Gary asked Kristina about the time, Amber got oddly mad at him. They began arguing at the table once again. And fed up with the fighting from her parents, Leah burst into tears and begged them to “stop.” She then left to cry some more in the bathroom. Meanwhile, Amber exited the restaurant in tears and confused about why she was the bad guy… instead of checking up on her kid. Watch the emotional scene (below):

Our hearts break for Leah. Oof. Since the episode, several of Amber’s co-stars reacted to her behavior at the birthday dinner. And it’s safe to say they’re all Team Leah and Gary right now! Cory Wharton commented on the post to show love for the dad, saying:

“GARY is the Truth love that dude”

Briana DeJesus wrote in a since-deleted post on X (Twitter):

“I know I’ll probably get dragged or get a phone call but after watching a certain scene … I don’t support talking down on ur kids or even calling them names. Do better!”

Jenelle Evans — who is returning to the franchise after years away — re-shared Briana’s message, adding:

“Girrrrrl I just watched.”

Jade Cline also retweeted a post that said:

“Omg these kids stories on #teenmomnextchapter are bringing me to tears I felt for Leah at that table. I know they were all flabbergasted but at a loss for words. Speak up parents!”

And her co-stars aren’t the only ones who had thoughts about the episode! Fans also had plenty of criticism about how Amber acted at the birthday dinner. See some of the comments from the clip (below):

“Amber has no idea what it takes to be a parent. Gary and [his wife Kristina] are the only reason why Leah is growing up to be such a good girl.” “AMBER YOU ARE THE PROBLEM.” “‘I’m fine no worries’ yeah YOU ARE FINE BUT YOUR DAUGHTER IS NOT. Self absorbed much.” “I love how Amber Portwood just gaslights everyone all the time. She instigates a situation, gets everyone wound up, and then tries to act like everyone else has a problem or that they’re the ones who started it.” “This broke my heart. It’s their daughters birthday and she ends up crying. So sad!”

At this time, Amber hasn’t responded to the backlash. What are your reactions to the birthday dinner, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Teen Mom/Instagram]