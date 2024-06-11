Amber Portwood & Her Fiancé Had An 'Emotional' Last Conversation Before He Went Missing!

New details are coming out about the events leading up to the disappearance of Amber Portwood’s fiancé!

As we reported, the Teen Mom star reported Gary Wayt missing to the police this week while on a trip to North Carolina. The Bryson City Police Department revealed the 39-year-old fiancé was last seen in Bryson City on Sunday. An insider for Us Weekly previously said Amber “hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t communicated with her or his family” since then. Oh no! Unfortunately, details were thin as news of his disappearance broke. But now, a source gave some more insight into the tense last moments between Amber and Gary before he vanished.

Related: Amber Portwood Dragged For Making Daughter Leah Cry At 15th Birthday Dinner!

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday the couple traveled from their home in Indiana to North Carolina last week to celebrate a family wedding in the Bryson City area. At one point during their trip on Sunday, Amber and Gary had an intense conversation:

“They were spending several days in the Smoky Mountains. On Sunday, June 9, they had a conversation that turned emotional.”

Interesting they aren’t going so far as to say a “fight.” But they’re really making it sound like one…

What were the pair talking about? That’s still a mystery at this time! However, it was apparently bad enough that Gary got in his gray 2009 Nissan Rogue to drive away from the reality star! He even left behind his cell phone, leaving his loved ones unable to contact him! The insider explained:

“Gary left in the car without her and in the process, he left his cell phone behind.”

With no way of getting in touch with Gary, Amber is understandably freaking out. The source said the MTV personality has been “beside herself and worried about him” since their intense conversation. They added that he seemingly hasn’t been back to their place in Indiana:

“He should have been home by now if he was driving [back] home to Indiana. It doesn’t appear he has been to their house in Indiana. Amber is distraught. She has friends helping to locate him.”

What a scary situation! Hopefully, Gary is OK, and the police will find him soon! Anyone with information about Gary’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to the local police in Bryson City at 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Asst. Chief Dover.

[Image via Bryson City Police Department/Facebook, MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube]