Teen Mom Amber Portwood Still 'Has Not Spoken To' Missing Fiancé Since He Was Found!

Amber Portwood and her fiancé Gary Wayt are keeping their distance from each other even after his shocking disappearance is

As you know, he went missing last week after he left their rental home in North Carolina and drove off following “an argument” with the Teen Mom alum. No one could get a hold of him for days since he left his phone behind! Oof. It wasn’t until Friday, June 14, that the Bryson City Police Department announced Gary was found, and the case was closed. Presumably he eventually found out about the search and finally contacted the cops. But crucially NOT Amber!

Now, almost a week later, where do Amber and Gary stand? Um, nowhere! The reality star still “has not spoken to” her man since he was found! An insider told The US Sun on Thursday:

“Amber has not spoken to him and she isn’t reaching out to him. She hasn’t really reached out to anyone since he was found. She is pretty hurt by the whole situation and still in disbelief.”

The same source said the couple was happy on that Sunday before he went missing, and Amber even bought Gary his own engagement ring the same day, which he wore. Damn. How did they go from being so happy to this?

Whatever happened in that argument, it seems to have caused Gary to get the hell out and just run, all the way across the country. We’ve never heard of anything like it! Guy definitely took ghosting to another level!

Whether Amber will get the ring back now, who knows… These two still have to decide if they’ll end things or find a way to move forward following the whole debacle! But one of them needs to take the first step and reach out in order for a decision to be made! For now, Amber and Gary are just stuck in a weird limbo…

