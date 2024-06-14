Amber Portwood's Missing Fiancé Found!

Well, that’s settled… kind of…

Gary Wayt is officially no longer a missing person. Amber Portwood reported her fiancé missing earlier this week after he left their vacation rental in North Carolina and drove off without speaking to anyone. Crucially he left his phone in the cabin, and no one could get in touch with him for days. The Teen Mom star feared the worst… and some implied the worst of her!

But with every update, all we kept hearing was he was still driving — traveling west, apparently on I-40. The last we heard he was spotted in New Mexico. But now, per local Bryson City police, who were the ones investigating from their rural NC town, the case is over. Gary “has been located.”

Unfortunately they said nothing else. Considering it seems he was fine the whole time, we imagine he just had to contact the cops and convince them to get his missing status cleared up.

The question is, why didn’t he before? Did he just not realize what a big deal this had become as he drove off without a link to the internet?

More importantly, where was he going? What’s going on with him and Amber? Because if our fiancé was that careless with our feelings, willing to leave us in terror like that for so many days? We imagine we’d be revisiting that fight they were having before he went and then some!

Thus far Amber has not spoken out since he was “found.” And even when he was gone, she was staying pretty tight-lipped about the argument. We imagine we’ll have to wait until next season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter to see what all that drama was about.

But at least everyone is safe and sound!

