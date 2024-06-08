Remains Of Missing 20-Year-Old Georgia Woman Found 100 Miles From Home

The search for a young woman who went missing last summer in Georgia has ended in tragedy… and quite a long way from where it began.

Skeletal remains were discovered back on January 5 on the side of the road near a Volkswagen plant in a particularly rural area of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Last Friday the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office was finally able to match the identity of what was left of the body. Unfortunately they belonged to missing 20-year-old Maury-Ange Faith Martinez.

Maury-Ange was reported missing back on August 28, 2023 in Gwinnett County, Georgia. At the time her last known sighting was leaving the Gwinnett County Jail where she’d apparently been incarcerated. Her mother was supposed to pick her up outside the courthouse. Anita Darling told Local 3 News:

“I was nine minutes away. I was on the way to pick her up, and she called me and told me she had caught a ride.”

The ride was with a man, but Anita didn’t get much more than that from her daughter. She told the outlet:

“I had a conversation with her about it still seemed strange. I got off the phone with her and felt uneasy about it.”

Anita doesn’t believe her daughter would have gotten in the car with a stranger. But she has no idea what happened after that.

The next thing she knew was, after months of searching, she got the bad news. She was told her “charismatic, magnetic sparking, fun-loving” daughter had been dead for some time.

Chattanooga is 100 miles from Maury-Ange’s home in Alpharetta, Georgia. Investigators currently have very little to go on — they don’t even yet know how the young woman died. Before she passed, Maury-Ange was described as a brunette, 5′ 9″ and about 100 lbs. She had multiple tattoos, including a snake on her sternum. Cobb County police have asked anyone with information to call them at 770-499-3945.

Such an awful end to a missing persons case. #RIP

