America's Got Talent Fan-Favorite Comic Killed In Awful Hit-And-Run -- Teenage Driver Arrested Hours Later

A longtime Los Angeles comedian who once went on America’s Got Talent and became a fan favorite for his act has died after being struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

According to the LAPD, 73-year-old comedian Perry Kurtz was killed late on Thursday night after he was hit by a car in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. Per the cops, an 18-year-old identified as Nathon Jaimes has been arrested for felony hit-and-run, and for fleeing the scene of the deadly crash that claimed Kurtz’s life.

According to a release from the police department, the incident occurred along Ventura Boulevard at around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday night. Per Fox News and others who were sent the release, the department’s findings stated:

“A gray Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Ventura Boulevard when it struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking across Ventura Boulevard east of Corbin Avenue. The pedestrian was thrown into an easterly direction before colliding with the roadway. The Honda continued eastbound failing to stop, identify self, or render aid as required by law.”

Wow…

First responders were called by other people in the area, and when they arrived on scene, they found that the person struck by the vehicle was already dead in the roadway. He was later identified as Kurtz, who enjoyed a long comedy career in Los Angeles and had built up a throng of many adoring fans along the way.

Cops began to look for the car involved in the crash, and they quickly found it. Per the LAPD release, the vehicle “was located abandoned not far from the scene of the collision.” Cops tracked the car based on its license plate and VIN, and quickly arrived at Jaimes’ identity. He was arrested hours later, on Friday, at a location in Reseda.

Kurtz’s longtime rep Dante Rusciolelli shared a statement with Fox News Digital about the comedian’s death, saying:

“Golden Artists Entertainment and myself are personally devastated by this news. Perry was not only a client, he’s been my friend since 1987. He has been a staple in the Los Angeles comedy community for decades and will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with his family.”

So sad…

Kurtz auditioned for the eighth season of America’s Got Talent, and wowed the judges Heidi Klum, Howard Stern, and Mel B with a rap about them. During his long career, he also enjoyed appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Tonight Show with host Jay Leno.

We send our condolences to Kurtz’s family, friends, and loved ones. So terrible. Rest In Peace…

