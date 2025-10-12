Charli XCX Makes Surprise Appearance On SNL -- And Fans Think She’s Responding To Taylor Swift’s Supposed Diss Track!

Did Charli XCX just fire back at Taylor Swift?!

We’ve seemingly been watching a pop star war unfold in real time in the wake of Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl. Specifically the seventh track, Actually Romantic. If you’re unaware of what’s going down, Taylor sings:

“I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave. High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me.”

Many fans believe it’s a response to Charli’s song Sympathy Is a Knife from her 2024 album Brat… If you haven’t listened to that album, drug use is a common theme across multiple songs. See the possible connection? In Actually Romantic, Taylor also references her ex Matty Healy ghosting her. And in case you didn’t know, Charli is married to his The 1975 bandmate George Daniel! You can read more about the drama HERE.

Charli has yet to address the fan theories directly, but she certainly just raised eyebrows on Saturday Night Live!

During Saturday’s episode, which vet Amy Poehler hosted, Role Model took the stage as musical guest. And during his performance of Sally, When The Wine Runs Out, Charli surprised viewers by joining him on stage as his “Sally.” And her wardrobe is getting everyone riled up!

During her appearance, the Apple singer had on a black mini skirt and a shirt that read:

“Max’s Kansas City”

OMG!

Now before we get to the obvious reference, let’s note that Max’s Kansas City was a popular gathering spot for musicians in NYC from the mid-1960s to the early-1980s. ALSO, Role Model’s new album is titled Kansas Anymore, so it could be a reference to either of those. But Kansas City is obviously also where Taylor’s man Travis Kelce lives and the football team he plays for! See the clip (below):

On X (Twitter), fans have been having a heyday with the wardrobe selection:

“Kansas City T-shirt?!?! Sorry but….” “Well played” “I didn’t expect this but i’m here for it” “Iconic cameo and that ‘Boring Barbie’ top is the petty cherry on top! Charli and Role Model just owned SNL!” “Good for her! But she knows what she doin with that Kansas shirt even with Role Model’s album name” “now this is brat!”

Others, however, cast doubt Charli’s shirt had anything to do with Taylor:

“His album is called Kansas Anymore btw this ain’t Taylor shade!!!” “Max’s Kansas City is an epic NYC club and restaurant open in the 60s-1981. Google it!” “I love how charli is so unbothered while Taylor is writing song after song bout her lmao”

What do YOU make of this situation, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

