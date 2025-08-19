Aubrey Plaza Calls Grief After Husband's Death 'A Daily Struggle' In First Interview Since His Passing

Aubrey Plaza is opening up about the loss of her husband, Jeff Baena.

The actress made her first interview appearance on Tuesday on friend Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast since the filmmaker died by suicide at age 47 on January 3. It was a shocking and devastating loss. The couple had been together since 2011 and secretly tied the knot in 2021 — though they had reportedly been separated for several months at the time of his death. Aubrey has mourned Jeff in some rare public appearances since the loss, but has mostly stayed quiet and out of the spotlight, understandably so.

Related: Wait, Kate Gosselin Isn’t Estranged From Daughter Hannah??

While promoting her new movie, Honey Don’t, she got candid about the “awfulness” of this year. The podcast host first remarked that the 53-year-old White Lotus alum’s dog Frankie has been acting as a “therapy dog” this year, before expressing:

“Just to get it out the way, people want to see you and want to see how you are, they love you. You’ve had this terrible, terrible, tragic year. You lost your husband, you’ve been dealing with that and you’ve been looking for all different ways in which to feel and find support. On behalf of all the people who feel like they know you, and the people who do know you, how are you feeling today?”

The Agatha All Along star honestly responded:

“Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you.”

As for her grief, she said that is an ever-evolving challenge:

“Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m okay, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.”

The actress then compared her emotions to the Apple TV+ film The Gorge, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, noting:

“This is a really dumb analogy and it was kind of a joke at a certain point, but I actually mean it. Did you see that movie The Gorge?”

Since Amy hadn’t seen the film, Aubrey filled her Parks and Recreation co-star and other listeners in:

“It’s like [an] alien movie or something with Miles Teller. In the movie, there’s like a cliff on one side and there’s a cliff on the other side, then there’s gorge in between and it’s filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them.”

It might seem outlandish to some, but this sci-fi flick actually deeply resonated with the widow as she navigated her grief:

“I swear when I watched it, I was like that feels like what my grief is like … or what grief could be like.”

She candidly shared:

“At all times there’s like a giant ocean of awfulness, that’s like right there and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it’s always there.”

Whoa. What a way to describe the pain and heartbreak she’s been dealing with for these last few months. Just heartbreaking.

Elsewhere in the episode, Amy asked how her pal “deeply laugh[s]” and “stay[s] on the cliff and not in the gorge” during this difficult time, to which she shared:

“A group of my women friends … we have, like, a text chain and we do Zooms and trips and those girls make me laugh really, really hard. … We’ve all known each other for so long. That’s the best thing that makes me laugh. My funny friends.”

So glad she has that support system around her! We are sending her so, so much love as she continues to process this gut-wrenching loss.

Watch her full interview (below):

Thoughts? Share them in the comments.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube]