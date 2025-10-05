Got A Tip?

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Debuts Weight Loss Transformation!

Amy Schumer Debuts Weight Loss Transformation!

Amy Schumer has a new look.

The comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to share a glimpse of her sculpted new figure after shedding weight! And she looks great! In a photo with film producer Alex Saks and fellow actress Jillian Bell, the Kinda Pregnant star posed in a button-down Miu Miu mini dress and matching heels showing off her long, toned legs. Ch-ch-check her new look out (below):

 

Wow!

In the comments, fans and friends quickly rushed in to recognize her new appearance:

“Ok legs for days!!”

“Slayyyy”

“You look amazing”

“AMY.. legs need to come out more!!!!”

“Well hot damn”

“Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma”

“Yes!!!!! Look at this pic!!!!”

 

It’s clear Amy REALLY appreciates all the hype, because she’s since taken to the comments section herself to thank everyone:

“Loving the love. My legs thank you!”

See (below):

Amy Schumer is 'loving' the response to her weight loss!
(c) Amy Schumer/Instagram

Awww!

In 2023, Amy opened up about using Ozempic, which caused her to suffer negative side effects:

“Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t].”

Last year, the Trainwreck star revealed she was diagnosed with exogenous Cushing syndrome due to getting steroid injections in high doses. The diagnosis came after several fans made comments about her “puffy” appearance at the time.

In an Instagram video from March of this year, the 44-year-old revealed she’s on Mounjaro and that her experience has been “great.”

 

We’re happy to see her thriving! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Oct 05, 2025 16:05pm PDT

