Amy Schumer Says Negative Comments About Her 'Puffier' Face Led To Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis!

For once in her life, Amy Schumer is sort of thankful for all the hate comments about her appearance lately. Why? It led her to know “something was wrong” with her health — and she finally got some answers about what was happening!

Earlier this month, the comedian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and other shows to promote Season 2 of her series Life & Beth. During the promo tour, all anyone could talk about on the internet was… her “puffier” face and her weight. Ugh. That is not OK. She later slammed the negative remarks about her looks, saying her “puffier” face is due to her struggles with the autoimmune disease endometriosis. But it turns out there was a lot more going on with her health than she initially thought!

Related: Tallulah Willis Shares Childhood Pics & Talks ‘Unhealthy Times’ Amid Eating Disorder Recovery

On Friday, Amy revealed in the News Not Noise newsletter that she has been diagnosed with exogenous Cushing syndrome due to getting steroid injections in high doses. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is the result of too much cortisol (the primary stress hormone) being in someone’s body for a long period of time. Symptoms can include everything from weight gain to high blood pressure to bone loss and more. And treatment can include medication, radiation therapy, or surgery. Oof.

Fortunately for Amy, she shared that her type of Cushing syndrome will “work itself out.” The 42-year-old actress said she found out about her condition while promoting the new season of Life & Beth, explaining:

“I feel reborn. There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands. While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable.”

And it was all because of the “having the internet chime in” on her appearance, Amy said, that she even knew there was a problem with her health:

“It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong.”

Wow! That said, she does not want the negative comments to continue at all! Amy pointed out that her diagnosis “is a good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone” and wants everyone to be “kinder” to others:

“Everyone is struggling with something. Maybe we can all be a little kinder to each other and ourselves.”

Well said. We’re so glad Amy got some answers to her health struggles! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below). You can read the entire newsletter HERE.

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]