'A**hole' Diddy Made Crazy Diva Demands On SNL In 1998, Says Ana Gasteyer -- So Will Ferrell Pranked The Hell Out Of Him!

Ana Gasteyer is reflecting on her first impression of Diddy… Spoiler alert: she thinks he’s an “a**hole.”

The Mean Girls alum appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday and reflected on her six-year Saturday Night Live stint from 1996 to 2002. During that time, the disgraced rapper appeared as a musical guest in a 1998 episode, where he sang Come With Me — you know, that track that samples Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir. And we guess sampling a song from an English rock band made him feel royal, because he apparently “demanded” a closed set like he owned the place. Ana recalled:

“He, of course, shut down the whole building. You can tell the five a**holes in the six years that I was there when they would be like, ‘So-and-so is in the building, everybody stay in your dressing rooms!’ Which is applicable if you’re a presidential candidate. But apart from that, really, it’s my house. For P. Diddy, he demanded a totally closed set.”

Hilariously, though, this wasn’t something the crew took seriously… Like at ALL. In fact, they even dared then-cast member Will Ferrell to crash Diddy’s rehearsal, which took place on the Thursday before the show, in character as Ron. If you don’t remember Ron…

And Will went for it! Ana said he “went on down the stairs, and he marched right in” before anyone could even really realize what he was doing… And she still has the footage:

“I have the video from the control room where Sean Combs is rapping with like, ‘Da-na-na, da-na-na, da-na-na, da-na-na’ behind him. And Ron’s walking around, looking really disoriented [in character].”

HA! We need to see that! She continued:

“It is the greatest thing that’s ever happened because what a deserved person to have their Kashmir moment interrupted by Ron.”

Seriously! The What Women Want alum added:

“And [Diddy] really did not roll with it. He was very uncomfortable, but it was also just like, the artifice of all that faux importance. Like what’s gonna happen? You’re gonna walk into the studio and you’re gonna be like, ‘I’m in the studio. I work here.’”

Diddy NOT being cool with it or thinking it was funny makes the story 100x better! HA!

Will previously spoke about the same story in a 2020 interview with Vulture, explaining at the time:

“Someone said, ‘Ron should go up onstage,’ and before everyone turned to see, I had sprinted out the door.”

That’s hilarious. If anyone deserves a reality check, it’s Diddy… So we’re glad this group of comedians gave him one.

