Diddy Scores Big Legal Win! DETAILS!

Diddy just scored a big win in his sex trafficking case.

As we previously reported, the music mogul’s attorney claimed his civil rights were violated when the feds raided his jail cell. Prosecutors revealed they found information that he was attempting to blackmail witnesses. But his lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed “personal” items were seized during the Bureau of Prisons sweep, including notes between Diddy and his legal team “concerning defense witnesses and defense strategies.” Basically, they argued those things were subject to attorney-client privilege! Agnifilo called the use of these materials by prosecutors an “outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation.” And surprisingly… the judge agreed!

Now, prosecutors have been ordered to get rid of everything obtained during the raid! Yes, really! According to People, Judge Arun Subramanian said he would not consider any evidence collected during the sweep and ordered the prosecution to destroy their copies of the 19 pages of notes. Whoa!

Before the decision, prosecutors argued the sweep was pre-planned at the facility before Diddy’s arrest and was unrelated to his case. As for the notes? They insisted what was obtained was not legally privileged. During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik revealed the notes were about personal matters like birthdays and “inspirational quotes.” Yet the judge still sided with Diddy on this one!

