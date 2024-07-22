HILARIOUS And Just Like That Filming Hoax Confounds Fans! See Why!

Sex and the City fans are getting pranked!

Filming notices for the show’s sequel And Just Like That… have been popping up all over New York City in the last few days — but fans knew right away these were fake. Why? They contained some of the most ridiculous plot lines EVER!

One eagle-eyed fan took to X (Twitter) to share a bunch of the film notice sightings from around the Big Apple on Saturday. It’s currently unclear who is behind the prank, but the production company on the fliers is listed as Next Tuesday Productions. As in see you next Tuesday?? Each notice is hard to miss as it’s printed on a brightly colored sheet of paper and clearly states it’s for the beloved Sarah Jessica Parker series. But upon closer inspection, well, there’s NO way they’re real!

One notice claimed the scene that was being filmed featured a bike accident — and a cameo from Jim Carrey:

“After getting hit by a Citi Bike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from Liar Liar as her lawyer”

Another said Carrie was trading Mr. Big for Mr. Bean!

“Carrie goes on a bad date with Mr. Bean (the character) and then accidentally sends him a nude”

OMG!

A third said “Carrie buys a severed horse head so she can ‘do a godfathers.'” LOLOLOL! The last promises a scene “at brunch with the girls” when “Carrie reveals that she is Garfield the cat.'” LOLz!

There are even a few signs for the ‘Untitled King of Queens Reboot,” with one that claimed:

“Doug (Kevin James) dies when Queen Elizabeth dies because of an Elliott/E.T kind of thing”

Just the most absurd plots! And even funnier? According to an X (Twitter) user, the AJLT filming notices are disrupting the actual filming process of the show! Someone chimed in, per DailyMail.com:

“I’m friends with a locations manager on And Just Like That and these signs are creating some real chaos lmao”

HAH! That makes the prank even better tbh! Fans were totally into the bit, reacting online:

“From what I hear that would be better than the actual show.” “Date with Mr. Bean (the character) is killing me” “Thank them for their service and convince them to make more of them” “This is my kind of bit” “I’m DYING”

And someone hilariously guessed who’s the mastermind behind all these:

I think we all know… pic.twitter.com/AaxzSn7gPG — Mehdi Makes Movies (@MehdiMovies) July 21, 2024

LMFAO!

Of course, it would be Samantha Jones! See more of the signs (below):

LMAO I SAW THAT ONE TOO pic.twitter.com/WOAvbzArXv — Christina Casillo (@chrisrosecas) July 20, 2024

I hope Rosie is in this one. pic.twitter.com/xOV6Zdlufj — Proud Euphoria High Alum (@CitizenBitch) July 20, 2024

BTW, all the notices feature Tuesday, July 23, date as the day of the shoot, so we wonder if the pranksters have anything up their sleeves or if the date was just random?? We’ll see! (That said, it does account for why they named their production company “Next Tuesday.”) Gotta love the creativity!

Reactions?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment/Rotten Tomatoes TV/YouTube]