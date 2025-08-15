And Just Like That... Viewers Rip Apart 'Emotionless And S**t-Filled' Finale!

And Just Like That… fans have a LOT of thoughts over the ending of the Sex and The City reboot! And it’s not all good! If you didn’t watch the series finale, this is your warning! There will be spoilers!

Following the shocking announcement that the show is over after Season 3, viewers had very high expectations for the finale. Although the show was far from perfect, they hoped the creators would at least wrap up Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and even Samantha’s stories perfectly. The final episode dropped on Thursday night, and the verdict? They did NOT hit the mark in many folks’ eyes! People are extremely disappointed, all because of the s**t (literally) that happened. Everyone’s faces most likely look a little bit like this once the credits rolled:

Yeah….

After three seasons where fans watched the love of Carrie Bradshaw’s life, Mr. Big, die, the return of and breakup (again) with Aidan Shaw, and a quick rebound with her neighbor, the show ended with our beloved leading lady… single. And in somewhat of a callback to the original series’ finale, Carrie chose herself in the end as she said:

“The woman realized she was not alone — she was on her own.”

Ok, we love the girl power moment. We love seeing Carrie coming to terms with the idea of being single. BUT where the heck were her girls? There was not one single scene of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte all together in the same room! This was partially a Thanksgiving episode, too! You expect everyone to be with all of their friends and family! Yet it didn’t really happen!

And don’t even get us started on how part of the 34-minute episode was focused on POOP! We’re serious! While Carrie attends a Thanksgiving dinner party, a friend of Miranda’s son Brady clogs the toilet. Mark, whom Charlotte invited to set up with Carrie, uses the restroom, and the toilet completely overflows. We even get a full view of the crap. Long gone are the cosmos, Manolos, and overall fabulous nature of SATC.

So, when people say this was a s**tty finale, they are not exaggerating! They even took to social media and went off about what they watched, saying:

“After six seasons, two movies, and three reboot seasons. THIS is how you end it? The fans and these characters deserved so much more. I refuse to accept this mess.” “Not even having miranda and charlotte and carrie together in the last scene??? or giving them one last send-off as a friend group, at least?? pure insanity from start to finish.” “Why am I saying farewell to some of my favorite TV characters of all time and seeing a toilet overflow on my screen? #AndJustLikeThat” “Oh, Samantha Jones, you were right to stay in Paris to live your best life. You would have hated what they did to your girls” “A show about womanhood & friendship… and the main characters don’t even share screen time all together in the end? Such a letdown” “I really wanted to see Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte together at the end enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner with all their loved ones like the scene at the diner after the courthouse wedding in #SexAndTheCity” “The only enjoyable part of that finale episode was it ending with the original SATC score for the credits #andjustlikethat” “The problem with this finale is Carrie ending up alone is unnecessary. The whole point of the show was about sisterhood and relationships. But in todays age girl power has to mean loneliness. It’s such BS #andjustlikethat” “They made the whole show about Aiden, just for him to leave, they retconned Big, they lost Samantha, and they made the 33-minute finale emotionless and s**t-filled. This cannot have been a ‘planned’ And Just Like That Finale?! I’m a die-hard SATC fan, but, wow. #AJLT #AJLTFinale” “There is no way that was a planned final ever episode of @AndJustLikeThat. If it had been mid season it was fine – but there was no way that was how they decided they wanted to say goodbye to some of the greatest characters in television history forever. I’m so disappointed.” “That #AndJustLikeThat series finale was one of the absolute worst endings to a show I’ve ever seen. A plumbing mishap and a Lego-eating dog. Perfectly fitting for such a terribly written show. Yet I’m so sad there won’t be more next week.” “I am raging with how #andjustlikethat has ended.. after all of this time this is how they ended it?? They should have left it alone.. they ruined some of the most loved characters to ever grace our tv screens.. I think I’m actually more sad than annoyed #andjustlikethatfinale” “This is the way #AndJustLikeThat ends. Not with a bang, but with a overflowing toilet.”

LOLz!!

Of course, there were a few who didn’t totally hate the ending! As one person put it:

“‘The woman realized she was not alone – she was on her own’ I admire the girl power, ending with the theme song, and the wrapping up of the storylines with soft goodbyes. We all clearly wanted more, but I’m thankful for this beautiful ending.”

At least it is finally over, and we can all just stick to the original now! Check out more reactions (below):

It’s a choice to make the series finale have 3 scenes involving sh*t and piss… the writers def hate us #andjustlikethat #AJLT #AJLT3 pic.twitter.com/SBOFXu1wyU — Kara (@kdeyerme) August 15, 2025

I just read a recap of the final episode of #AndJustLikeThat. They didn't plan that finale. The show was clearly cancelled. What a sad end to a once-beloved franchise. pic.twitter.com/V5Eq8XWiJZ — ⭐ Jonathan Apollo ⭐ (@IAmJonnyApollo) August 15, 2025

Yeah I’m just going to remember Sex and the City ending with Big telling Carrie you’re the one on that bridge in Paris, and then everyone’s storylines wrapping up back in New York. Carrie accepting the call from John in 2004 is how it ended for me #AndJustLikeThat #AJLT pic.twitter.com/v2gJOdApXR — KH (@hownot2getajob) August 15, 2025

Add that to the worst series finale list #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/TnIsrK75qe — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) August 15, 2025

They should air the documentary Lisa’s been editing for a year as the 13th episode of #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/Rv7UqfGYo1 — Wesley Bonner (@wesleybonner) August 15, 2025

What are your thoughts on the finale, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

