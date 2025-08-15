And Just Like That... Finale: Creator Explains THAT SATC Callback In Carrie Bradshaw's Final Line!

And Just Like That…, it is the end of an era!

Weeks after the announcement that the Sex and the City reboot would end with Season 3, the final episode aired on Thursday night, and it came with a surprising callback to the original series’ ending. Why? Well, creator Michael Patrick King is spilling all about it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly! But first, let’s recap what happened. If you haven’t watched the finale yet, this is your warning! Spoilers ahead!

By the finale, Carrie Bradshaw finds herself single once again following the end of her romance with Aidan Shaw (again) — and a short-lived rebound with her neighbor Duncan Reeves. However, you won’t find her down about it. No, she’s embracing it. And as she concludes her novel, she writes about her protagonist — and even perhaps herself:

“The woman realized she was not alone — she was on her own.”

Damn! What a line!

Related: Where Taylor Swift & Blake Lively’s Friendship Stands After Falling Out!



Carrie then gets up and dances and sings Barry White around her New York apartment. And that is the last everyone sees of the iconic character before the music cuts to the original Sex and the City jingle and the credits roll. Watch (below):

Wow!

Fans may recognize that this is somewhat similar to the 2004 original Sex and The City ending, in which Carrie narrates:

“The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well…that’s just fabulous.”

Only this time, there is no phone call from Mr. Big or any other man, for that matter!

In And Just Like That…, Carrie really does choose herself for once. But why did the creator decide on this particular ending? Why not have her go back to Aidan, Duncan, or someone else? Or end the show with Carrie and her girls all together? Michael explained to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday:

“That was the sort of mission statement of Sex and the City. The interesting trick to it is she then answered a phone call from a man who was coming to be with her [Chris Noth‘s Mr. Big]. It always was in my mind, What happens if there’s no phone call? How strong of an individual do you have to be to make that same sentence when there’s no one on the horizon? It’s like an answer, it’s a callback, it’s an echo. All these years later, she’s finally at the place where she sees that that is true. You’re not alone, even if you have no one. You’re on your own. That’s when I knew we were gonna wrap it up.”

It’s definitely a powerful moment! And according to Michael, the show really did end because he knew at that moment it was time to say goodbye to the Sex and the City universe for good. Hmm. The creator insisted that despite reports of poor viewership numbers, it was really “a creative decision” to end the show:

“We did everything we wanted to do fully for that expression of the individual versus society. Each of the relationships is in a place where you can fan-fiction the rest of it yourselves.”

Michael claimed Sarah Jessica Parker agreed with the decision to “stop” — though we heard she was PISSED over the cancellation because they already started working on a fourth season!

As for why they waited to announce that Season 3 was the end? He admitted he didn’t want the talk about the show to be only about that, and he wanted fans “involved.” Plus, he didn’t want the pressure of a “final season” on the characters of Carrie and Aidan:

“A lot of people said this: ‘How are they gonna get [Carrie] together with somebody by the end?’ Like the only happy ending is Carrie with someone. People immediately started lobbying for Duncan [Jonathan Cake]. Sex and the City‘s original DNA is, no, you don’t have to be with someone. You can be with yourself or you can be with your girlfriends and maybe they’re your soulmates.”

What an important reminder to everyone!

What are your thoughts on the And Just Like That... finale, though? Did you love how it ended? Did you expect more? We’re sure there are a lot of mixed reactions! Share all your feelings about the ending in the comments (below)!

[Image via HBO Entertainment & MEGA/WENN]