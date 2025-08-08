Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Hulk Hogan’s Widow BLASTS Daughter For Fueling Conspiracy Theories -- But Brooke Doubles Down With Offer To Pay For Autopsy! Kevin Federline Finally Responds To Britney Spears' Memoir With His Own Tell-All! Get The Deets! Prince Harry Reacts As Results Of Charity Bullying Investigation Are Released! Is He Or Meghan Markle To Blame?! Why Matthew McConaughey REALLY Lost The Part In Titanic To Leonardo DiCaprio! Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Reportedly Spotted House Hunting WHERE?! How Sydney Sweeney REALLY Feels About The Endless American Eagle Ad Controversy! Lil Tay Swears All OnlyFans Content Was Filmed AFTER She Turned 18... But How? OMG! Child Rapper Lil Tay Launched An OnlyFans For Her 18th Birthday -- And Made So Much $$$ She Broke A Record! Alix Earle Seemingly Confirms Alex Cooper Feud -- And Says She Has 'So Much Information' To Spill! Diddy Wants A RETRIAL! The Slap On The Wrist Was Too Hard?!? Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence On Taking Daughters Ariana AND Brielle's Money! But Will She Pay Them Back?? Martha Stewart Takes BRUTAL Swipe At Meghan Markle's 'Authenticity' & Lifestyle Brand!

Sex & The City

The REAL Reason And Just Like That... Got Canceled?!

The REAL Reason And Just Like That Got Canceled?!

We’ve been following the shocking — and downright confusing — cancellation of the Sex & the City spinoff, And Just Like that… And now we’ve got more deets about what possibly went down!

When it was announced AJLT was going to come to an end after just three seasons, showrunner Michael Patrick King explained that it was just time for the universe of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda to come to an end. Sarah Jessica Parker even penned a sweet letter to her character of three decades, marking the end of an era. She seemed to agree that they’d reached the end of the road.

But THEN we heard from a source via RadarOnline that SJP was actually super mad at HBO for canceling the show — because she’d reportedly already started prepping for season four! This insider claimed the cancellation actually came out of nowhere! And now a source for DeuxMoi is echoing that.

Related: SJP CONFIRMS Costar Romance Rumor…

In Wednesday’s episode of the Deux U podcast, an insider’s statement claimed the cancellation was due to money! They said:

“Despite Michael Patrick King’s statement, there were active and ongoing conversations about a fourth season when this third season started filming and was underway. Ultimately both parties [HBO and the producers] couldn’t come to terms, both in terms of cost per episode basis and salaries involved. It was decided it was better to just call it a day.”

This sounds exactly like what the other source said about SJP already casting and writing for the next season… Hmm.

The source went on:

“It cost a fortune to film this show … Sarah Jessica Parker’s salary as a cast member and also a producer is rather high. HBO is cutting back.”

Wow.

Now, they’re blaming this on the lead! Oof!

Another concern, per a second insider, is that people wouldn’t be “rewatching these episodes as much as they do” the original series. So, in the long run, the cash just wouldn’t be flowing enough to justify continuing filming. Bummer! It makes sense, though, why Kristin Davis was so sad for herself and the rest of the cast and crew! It’s like she knew this wasn’t as mutual of an ending as they originally tried to make it out to be!

Interesting. But a very plausible explanation! Shows get canceled all the time because of money. It doesn’t make it any less disappointing, though!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do U think they could’ve found a way around this problem? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via HBO/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 08, 2025 09:30am PDT

Share This