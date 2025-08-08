The REAL Reason And Just Like That... Got Canceled?!

We’ve been following the shocking — and downright confusing — cancellation of the Sex & the City spinoff, And Just Like that… And now we’ve got more deets about what possibly went down!

When it was announced AJLT was going to come to an end after just three seasons, showrunner Michael Patrick King explained that it was just time for the universe of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda to come to an end. Sarah Jessica Parker even penned a sweet letter to her character of three decades, marking the end of an era. She seemed to agree that they’d reached the end of the road.

But THEN we heard from a source via RadarOnline that SJP was actually super mad at HBO for canceling the show — because she’d reportedly already started prepping for season four! This insider claimed the cancellation actually came out of nowhere! And now a source for DeuxMoi is echoing that.

In Wednesday’s episode of the Deux U podcast, an insider’s statement claimed the cancellation was due to money! They said:

“Despite Michael Patrick King’s statement, there were active and ongoing conversations about a fourth season when this third season started filming and was underway. Ultimately both parties [HBO and the producers] couldn’t come to terms, both in terms of cost per episode basis and salaries involved. It was decided it was better to just call it a day.”

This sounds exactly like what the other source said about SJP already casting and writing for the next season… Hmm.

The source went on:

“It cost a fortune to film this show … Sarah Jessica Parker’s salary as a cast member and also a producer is rather high. HBO is cutting back.”

Wow.

Now, they’re blaming this on the lead! Oof!

Another concern, per a second insider, is that people wouldn’t be “rewatching these episodes as much as they do” the original series. So, in the long run, the cash just wouldn’t be flowing enough to justify continuing filming. Bummer! It makes sense, though, why Kristin Davis was so sad for herself and the rest of the cast and crew! It’s like she knew this wasn’t as mutual of an ending as they originally tried to make it out to be!

Interesting. But a very plausible explanation! Shows get canceled all the time because of money. It doesn’t make it any less disappointing, though!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do U think they could’ve found a way around this problem? Let us know in the comments (below).

