Andy Cohen's Son ADORABLY Reacts To Meeting Newborn Sister For The First Time!

This is TOO cute!

Andy Cohen introduced his son Ben to his newborn sister Lucy Eve Cohen over the weekend, and the little boy’s reaction was adorable! Taking to Instagram to chronicle the memorable moment, the Watch What Happens Live host snapped a photo of his 3-year-old sweetly planting a kiss on the baby’s head on Sunday. He captioned the pic:

“When Ben met Lucy ♥️”

Aww!!

Related: Andrew Garfield ‘Obsessed’ With Becoming A Dad!

Ch-ch-check out the sweet interaction (below)!

So precious!!

If you missed it, the 53-year-old announced the birth of his second child on IG on Friday, sharing that he welcomed Lucy via surrogate:

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

It was all smiles for the single dad who continued:

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

One day later, he posted another photo of himself looking down at the 1-day-old swaddled in a blanket, reflecting:

“Greetings from Cloud 9 #ILoveLucy”

Adorable! So happy for this growing family! Lucy’s going to be showered with SO much love!

[Image via Andy Cohen/Instagram]