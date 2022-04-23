Andrew Garfield 'Obsessed' With Becoming A Dad!

Oh dang! The internet’s boyfriend is ready to take things to the next level!

Between his Oscar nomination for Tick Tick Boom, his joyous return to the Spider-Man franchise, and his hilarious denial of his return to the Spider-Man franchise, the world has fallen in love with Andrew Garfield all over again the past few months.

So now the world has to ask itself… is it ready for kids? Because Andrew is!

During a seemingly innocuous promo interview alongside co-star Gil Birmingham for their upcoming miniseries Under The Banner of Heaven, Andrew was asked by Extra‘s Jenn Lahmers if working with children in the true crime show had given him any thought about having kids.

Damn, gurl! So much for the small talk on the first interview!

Andrew surprised probably everyone with his candid answer — that he is “obsessed” with having kids! He said:

“Oh, yeah, definitely… I’ve been obsessed with being a dad since I was like 18. I just haven’t done it yet. But yeah, definitely. It’s something that, you know, there’s a longing in me, it’s a natural longing that’s in most of us, I think.”

We don’t know about “most of us” — in our experience plenty of guys Andrew’s age are not interested in the slightest!

See the surprising interview moment around 3:11 (below):

If anyone wondered if children and biological clocks were possibly the reason behind Andrew’s breakup with Emma Stone, who welcomed her first child with hubby Dave McCary last year, apparently not! This man is clearly ready for that kind of commitment!

Just not with Alyssa Miller we guess? The couple broke up recently after a short time together, reportedly due to hectic schedules. But of course, actors and models always have hectic schedules. They make it work when they need to, right?

As if Andrew Garfield wasn’t enough of a catch already: smart, funny, adorable, and immensely talented, now everyone knows he’s just itching to become a father, too?? This is definitely going to send some ovaries into overdrive!

