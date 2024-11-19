Angelina Jolie Accused Of 'Witchcraft' In Wild New Lawsuit!

Angelina Jolie: mother, actress, activist… sorceress??

The Wanted star is being accused of “witchcraft” in a strange lawsuit filed last month. The filings, which were obtained by The Mirror on Monday, see an unnamed female plaintiff blasting the movie star for “using witchcraft for trafficking in violation of no conduct order.” HUH??

The woman claimed she’d previously reported her concerns in 2010 after a “deranged” Angie allegedly “stalked” her residences:

“I was threatened through hypnotic connections verbally. She’s mentally deranged and opposes herself to be in relation to me. When she clearly isn’t she psycho defective disorders [sic].”

Uhhh… What?

The plaintiff also accused the Maleficent star of “creating hallucinations and delusions associated with schizophrenia” saying she was “experiencing auditory hallucinations and others.” She also claimed the film star had been “harassing” her “through multiple people,” and was “assisting a child trafficker wanted for other associated crimes of harassment as well.” The woman even went as far as to claim Angie “fantasizes” about murdering “other people’s child [sic],” and that her father was present for some of the Maria star’s alleged actions. But when prompted to outline what actions in particular she aims to prevent the Oscar winner from doing, she wrote:

“Stop committing unlawful acts for trafficking. Acknowledge the fact that people won’t tolerate being victimized by your behavior.”

She also asked the LA court in which she filed to “tell the respondent you won’t be in violation of my civil & human rights [sic].”

Related: Kanye West Sued By Employee Who Says He Hooked Up With Bianca In Front Of Him & MORE

The woman is seeking a restraining order and payment for her attorney’s and filing fees… Which total $300. According to the outlet, the lawsuit had no movement for almost a month, until it was returned for correction late last month.

Innerestingly, Angelina has shown an interest in witch trials in the past. In 2019, she spoke to Elle about the history of witchcraft and its association with women who deviate from the norm. She told the outlet at the time:

“Women could be accused of witchcraft for having an independent sex life, for speaking their mind on politics or religion, or for dressing differently. Had I lived in earlier times, I could have been burnt at the stake many times over for simply being myself.”

What do YOU make of this bizarre court filing, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]