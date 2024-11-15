Kanye West Sued By Employee Who Says He Hooked Up With Bianca In Front Of Him, Wore A Nazi Shirt, Shared Kim Kardashian Nudes, & MORE

Kanye West is being called out for antisemitism and inappropriate conduct… again!

A new lawsuit against the rapper filed on Thursday and obtained by TMZ accused the rapper of antisemitism and lewd conduct with his then-girlfriend Bianca Censori during work meetings. It was filed by attorney William Reed on behalf of Murphy Aficionado, who used to work for Ye as a project manager. He claims the musician was a nightmare as a boss — yeah, that’s not shocking given everything we’ve heard.

The trouble first began with the Yeezy designer in November 2022 when Murphy was called to meet with his boss at a Beverly Hills hotel room. When he entered, the Heartless artist was out of breath and shirtless with his pants unbuttoned. His GF at the time, Bianca, was topless and hardly covering her breasts with her hands. To Murphy, it was obvious they’d just had sex. Awk!

During the meeting, Kanye went on to call Candace Owens‘ former lawyer a “Jewish spy” before abruptly running into a room Bianca was in, saying, “Wait right here. Do NOT leave.” Second later, Murphy could hear “loud moaning and clapping” — it was clear to him they were having sex again. Jeez.

About 10 minutes later, Kanye returned as if nothing had happened, and this time he had changed into a T-shirt with a swastika, wondering, “Don’t you like my shirt?” He then proceeded to show his employee nude photos of Kim Kardashian. WTF?!? He shouldn’t be sharing nudes at all, but to do it right after having sex with his new partner too? That’s insane!

Later that week, Murphy was called to another hotel room for a meeting, and this encounter was just as strange. He claims he saw Ye and a famous NFL wide receiver wearing just towels around their waists as they got ready for massages. He had to wait around uncomfortably — per the father of four’s demands — as he once again heard “clapping and moaning” from the bedroom, which he believed was the sounds of West and the masseuse having sex. When Ye left the room, the NFL star went in and the same sounds of banging began.

Murphy claims he was fired last year and is now suing for discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, and failure to pay wages. This is just one of many lawsuits Ye has faced. He has not reacted to this filing yet.

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below).

