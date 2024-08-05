Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Released From ICU After E-Bike Accident -- But Facing A 'Long Road Of Recovery'

Whoa. Pax Jolie-Pitt has just been released from the hospital — and it sounds like his injuries were extensive!

As Perezcious readers know, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s 20-year-old son got into an e-bike accident in Los Angeles last Monday, causing him hip pain and a head injury, per TMZ reports. He was rushed to the hospital, where his mother stayed by his side. According to People on Monday, Pax has finally been released from the ICU. An insider said:

“Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

Oof. So scary…

Related: Prince Harry’s Calls To King Charles About His Ailing Health Go ‘Unanswered’

A source noted that Pax and Angie “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.” The Maleficent star remains by her son’s side while his siblings “have been visiting and helping,” the source noted:

“They are all very close.”

So glad he has that support!

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People last week that a man in his early 20s was riding a scooter when an accident occurred just after 5 p.m. local time. A severe traffic collision report was completed. TMZ reports claimed Pax crashed into the back of a car that was waiting at a red light on Los Feliz Boulevard and was not wearing a helmet. His exact injuries are still unclear, but doctors reportedly feared he may have had a minor brain bleed.

A source later told Page Six that his friends were “concerned” about him because he’s now been in “multiple” accidents, noting that he is “being reckless” and consistently not wearing head protection. Pax is not on good terms with his father, but the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star was also said to be “distraught” over the accident, with a DailyMail.com source saying:

“Brad doesn’t think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with — he should have been in a car.”

A little shady! But TBH, it sounds like this was an intense crash! We understand why so many people would be worried about the guy. We hope he heals up quickly and takes more precautions next time! Sending positive vibes his way!

Thoughts? Share ’em in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza]