Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Hospitalized After Electric Bike Crash!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son was rushed to the hospital on Monday after sustaining a head injury in an e-bike accident. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 20-year-old was riding his bike on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. when he crashed into the back of a car, which was at a red light at an intersection. It’s unclear exactly what part of the vehicle he hit, but bystanders confirmed he hurt his head during the incident. Yikes!

Pax, who is currently estranged from his famous father alongside many of his siblings, was not wearing a helmet at the time. The driver of the car reportedly got out to check on the young man before emergency services arrived. Pax was complaining about a head injury and hip pain, so they got him to a nearby hospital ASAP.

While the extent of his injuries is unclear, doctors reportedly feared he might have had a minor brain bleed. Scary! The good news is that sources told the outlet that he was in stable condition, and they thought he might even be released from the hospital sometime on Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, though, it’s not known if he has been discharged yet.

Either way, phew! We’re glad he has the best medical attention on hand because this is so, so scary! We are sending our thoughts and healing vibes to Pax!

