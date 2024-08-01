Does Brad Pitt Blame Angelina Jolie For Pax's E-Bike Injury?!

Is Brad Pitt blaming Angelina Jolie’s parenting in the wake of their son’s scary electric bike crash?

Days after Pax crashed his e-bike into the back of a car on Los Feliz Boulevard in LA, his father is said to be “distraught.” As we’ve been following, Pax ended up having to be hospitalized after complaining about a head injury and hip pain. Scarily, the extent of his injuries are unknown, but doctors weren’t able to completely rule out the possibility of a brain bleed as he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The 20-year-old had to stay in the hospital where he’s said to be “in stable condition” with mom Angie “by his side.” But what about his poppa?

Obviously Brad can’t exactly get close to his kid anymore. On Wednesday, an insider told DailyMail.com:

“Brad is distraught and worried over Pax’s accident, but he is unable to reach him. It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all. A father’s inclination would be to go to the hospital, or to call him. He’s tried so many times but the kids won’t take his calls. His hands are tied.”

Yeah, we all know how Pax feels about him… and the rest of the kids, too. While it sounds like Brad is genuinely upset for his son, it sounds like he isn’t any more welcome to show his support at a time like this than on a normal Wednesday.

Then in what seems like a jab at Angie, the source relayed:

“Brad doesn’t think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with — he should have been in a car.”

Yikes! Is this Brad blaming his ex for how bad their son’s injury was?? Because she wasn’t stricter about helmets?? Kinda feels like it, right??

Thoughts??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]