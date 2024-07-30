Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s 'Reckless' Son Pax Has Been In 'Multiple' E-Bike Accidents -- Making His Friends 'Concerned'

Monday night’s electric bike accident wasn’t the first time Pax Jolie-Pitt has been in a harrowing situation.

Friends of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s son are “concerned about him” after he crashed into a car in El Lay and was hospitalized, a source told Page Six on Tuesday. Apparently, he’s been in “multiple” bike accidents and he has been “consistent” about never wearing a helmet. An insider explained:

“His friends are concerned about him. He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”

Oh, no…

Related: This Aussie Athlete CUT OFF HIS FINGER To Compete In Paris Olympics!

It’s unclear how many accidents he’s been in or how serious they’ve been, but this is obviously a scary pattern! Thankfully, he seems to be doing okay now, though he remains in the hospital. A source told People that the Maleficent star is “with him and reported that he’s stable.” Such a relief!

As we covered, at around 5 p.m. on Monday, the 20-year-old crashed into the back of a car that was stopped at a red light at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard. Per TMZ, he complained of a head injury and hip pain after the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital. It is unclear when he will be discharged or the full extent of his injuries. At least he’s in stable condition!

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the accident in a statement to People, saying that a man in his early 20s was riding a scooter when an accident occurred. A severe traffic collision report was completed. Few other details are known about the incident at this time.

As Perezcious readers know, Pax is one of six kids the actress shares with Brad, who has had “virtually no contact” with his adult children these days . Pax has been very outspoken against his father, so it’s unlikely he’ll be headed to the hospital. But you never know.

We’re glad to hear Pax is doing well, and we hope for more safety in his future! Helmets, at the very least, are so important!

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]