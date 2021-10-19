Angelina Jolie & Kids Go Vintage With 'Upcycled' Outfits For Eternals Premiere -- LOOK!

Angelina Jolie may be playing a superhero on film, but she’s proving she’s just as badass IRL by recycling old clothes for a big Hollywood premiere!
During Monday night’s red carpet for the latest Marvel movie Eternals, the actress and her kids donned gorgeous vintage outfits — including a very special look from Jolie’s past! While chatting with ET, the 46-year-old revealed:
“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”
Cool! Lookin’ good and protecting the planet, too!
The momma wore an olive green floor-length Balmain gown with simple Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She was joined by Maddox, 20, in an all-black get-up, and Vivienne, 13, in a classy white dress and cardigan. Zahara, 16, had the honor of wearing her momma’s 2014 Academy Awards gown by Elie Saab. Meanwhile, Shiloh, 15, dressed in a tan, asymmetrical number similar to Angie’s and Knox, 13, opted for a dark green blazer, skirt, and pants. (17-year-old Pax was not in attendance.)
Ch-ch-check out the stunning family:
Get a better look at the Oscars gown (below)!
AH-mazing!!
