Angelina Jolie Spotted On Coffee Date With Phoebe Bridgers' Ex After Cheating Scandal!

This love triangle is shaping up to be a love square…

As Perezcious readers know, Phoebe Bridgers and her fiancé (??) Paul Mescal have apparently been dunzo for a couple weeks now! They first sparked dating rumors in August 2020 and made their romance public the following year. A few weeks ago, there were even rumors the pair got engaged… but if they were, it didn’t mean much, as everything came to an end pretty quickly after that.

Things got sticky when it was seemingly revealed Phoebe was having an affair with stand-up comedian Bo Burnham! A source told DeuxMoi:

“Can confirm the engagement is off between Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s not an open relationship in the slightest. Paul found out about Phoebe and Bo and called off the engagement.”

Whoa!

Phoebe and Bo have been seen out and about seeming more flirty these past few weeks. And The 1975 frontman Matty Healy even posted a photo of them kissing! However, the Inside comedian was seen as recently as December 9 with his girlfriend Lorene Scafaria — whom he’s been dating since 2013. Seriously, what’s going on here?

Well, for Paul this may be a case of getting the best kind of revenge — because Pheobe isn’t the only one getting spotted out in public anymore…

The Normal People star was seen out and about with none other than THE Angelina Jolie! Apparently back on December 29, they went on a coffee date in London, and an eagle-eyed fan posted a snap of the two on Instagram! The Paul fan account explained that Angie had taken her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to see Paul play Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre. Shiloh was also present for the coffee, and the three of them looked to be having a nice, engaging conversation. So maybe not so date-like after all? On the other hand, the way to Angelina’s heart is impressing her kids, right?

Hey, maybe this is just Angie hanging out with yet another newly single hunky younger guy… like when she was spending time with The Weeknd. Then again… that seemed to be more romantic than either of them would admit, too, didn’t it? At least, outside of song lyrics.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think there’s anything going on with Angie and Paul? We’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date as more info comes out about this knotted-up love story.

