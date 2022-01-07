Did The Weeknd Confirm Angelina Jolie Romance With These Lyrics?!

We may finally have some deets on the elusive relationship between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie…

As you may know, the surprising duo was spotted hanging out together a few times in late 2021. But besides a few paparazzi shots, they kept the budding relationship on the down low. It was unclear if they were friends or more, or if Abel Tesfaye was simply turning to Angie for advice on breaking into the acting biz.

But on his new album Dawn FM, released on Friday, the singer seemingly confirms that their relationship is romantic after all! Specifically, on the track Here We Go… Again featuring Tyler the Creator, all signs point towards the Oscar winner being the “new girl” that the Weeknd is referring to.

In the song, the 31-year-old observes that his ex “ended up with someone so basic, faceless” (Bella Hadid and new BF Marc Kalman, perhaps?) before bragging:

“My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell/But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts/ ‘Cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.”

Sounds like our girl Angie, alright! Listen for yourself (below):

Another possible reference to the Eternals star comes on the song Starry Eyes, in which the crooner addresses a woman he first met in his “dreams” when he was “young and alone in the world.” (The 46-year-old was a household name when The Weekend was still just a kid in Canada, so that tracks.)

He sings that his dream girl is now his “reality,” but she’s “Broken, hurtin’, sufferin’ from a shattered soul.” He adds:

“You weren’t touched by a man in so long/’Cause the last time it was way too strong”

Could this be a reference to the actress’ drama with ex Brad Pitt? It definitely seems possible, particularly because she was out of the dating game for so long amid their divorce. (Although an Us Weekly insider claimed that was “because she was so busy being a mom and staying on top of her career” rather than that her experience with Brad left her “defeated,” as Abel sings.)

Listen to Starry Eyes (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers – does this officially confirm the Weeknd/Angelina romance for you? And do we think they’re still seeing each other? After all, she’s also been spotted hanging with her first ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller. And on Starry Eyes, Abel did invite her to “kick [him] to the curb” after she got “back on [her] feet,” so maybe he was fine just being her rebound!

