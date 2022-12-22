Did Phoebe Bridgers Get Dumped By Her Fiancé After Getting Caught Cheating With Bo Burnham?!

Out with the old, in with the new? Rumor has it Phoebe Bridgers just got dumped by her fiancé after she was caught cheating with another man! A more famous one…

According to DeuxMoi sources in the December 15 episode of the gossip site’s podcast, Deux U, Phoebe and her partner Paul Mescal are over! As Perezcious readers know, they first sparked dating rumors in August 2020 and made their romance public the following year. Last month, there were even rumors the pair got engaged — though the happy ending has supposedly gone up in flames now!

Per the insider, the pair have officially split — because Phoebe’s been having an affair with standup comic Bo Burnham! The confidant dished:

“Can confirm the engagement is off between Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s not an open relationship in the slightest. Paul found out about Phoebe and Bo and called off the engagement.”

Yeesh!

While it’s unclear how the Normal People star found out about the pair, Phoebe and Bo haven’t exactly been hiding their chemistry lately. Another source claimed the musician and comedian were spotted flaunting their newfound love all around Los Angeles in the last few weeks. They explained:

“There have been sightings of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham all around Los Angeles when she was here a couple of weeks ago. A couple of people said that they saw them making out. They saw them canoodling. They saw them cuddling at the Magic Castle at a 1975 concert [and] just at a bar in LA.”

We can confirm they were at the 1975 concert together since frontman Matty Healy posted this snapshot on Instagram last week:

Also, their outings haven’t stopped just because they were supposedly caught red-handed!

Over on Jezebel, reports claim the lovebirds were spotted at comedian Kate Berlant‘s one-woman show KATE on Monday night in New York City. Bo was actually there for work since he directed the show, and it appears the songstress was there to be a supportive girlfriend? When s**t was hitting the fan behind the scenes, the Eighth Grade director had to make an appearance on stage to explain technical difficulties would be causing the performance to be canceled (nearly an hour after the show was supposed to start). Oof!

After addressing the crowd, the filmmaker “hopped off to go sit down next to [Bridgers],” according to a Jezebel staff member in attendance, who said Bo was giving Phoebe “his undivided and doting attention,” adding:

“It felt flirtatious. Like he was trying to impress her.”

Whoa!

Kinda surprising to hear they were being so flirtatious out in public if Phoebe was still linked to another man — but of course they wouldn’t be the first stars to think they could get away with a secret affair!

If the rumors are true, things *could have* been going on for a while now, too! Per the outlet, they were first spotted grabbing lunch together in July 2021. A few months later, Bo was in the audience at the 28-year-old’s LA show when she covered his song That Funny Feeling. Everyone just assumed the sightings were platonic at the time, but… who knows?!

At this time, no one involved has confirmed anything, so we’ll have to wait and see what comes of this scandal. For now, thoughts?! You know what to do (below)!

