Did Anna Faris Just Shade The Concept Of WEDDINGS??

When it came to saying her “I Dos” with Michael Barrett, Anna Faris wanted to keep things as simple as possible.

ICYMI, during a recent episode of her podcast Unqualified, the 44-year-old actress revealed that she and her 51-year-old cinematographer boyfriend secretly eloped over the summer. The House Bunny star said at the time:

“I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment. But I’m looking around, just so, just my fiancé’s right … he’s now my husband.”

And while she didn’t spill too many details, Faris did share that the newlyweds tied the knot at a courthouse in Washington state:

“Yes, we eloped. … I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can’t say ‘fiancé’ anymore…it was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state.”

E! News also confirmed that the nuptials took place on the San Juan Islands off the coast of Seattle in mid-June. And the public weren’t the only ones kept in the dark!

Later on in the episode, Faris also confessed that her loved ones had no idea about their wedding plans. She recalled:

“We saw my family, and it kind of slipped out the same way. My aunt asked me, ‘You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?’ and I said, ‘Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago, but it was great.’ Everything about it just felt right.”

Wow, it’s tough to imagine keeping all of that from your family for DAYS!

But while traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend, the Mom alum explained why the pair decided to ditch an elaborate ceremony — and it turns out it was all her idea! According to Page Six, Anna told the paparazzi that she and Barrett got hitched in a courthouse because “with a little bit of age, you don’t need the whole thing.”

Wow, was there a little bit of shade in that statement?! As you may know, this would be the podcaster’s third union, as she married actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. So perhaps Faris has become slightly jaded on the subject of weddings? To be honest, though, who cares if others decided to have a lavish wedding when they’re older. If they’re doing what is right for them, let them have the whole shebang! And if they don’t want that — like Anna and Michael — that’s cool, too!

