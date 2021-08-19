Britney Spears' Ex Jason Trawick Responds To Secret Marriage Theory!

The case is closed on this Britney Spears rumor — at least it is according to the man involved in it!

As we reported, the pop princess and her ex Jason Trawick made headlines this week when Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray discovered a “consultation [on] dissolution of marriage” cost on one of the singer’s 2012 conservatorship docs.

The $9,150 payment was made to the “law offices of Alexandra Leichter” and listed under “conservatee’s legal fees,” raising the question: did Brit secretly get married to her then-fiancé in 2012 and then need to get that marriage dissoluted — er, divorced!?

Look, Britney stans already know all about the relationship. Trawick was Britney’s manager at the time they started dating from 2009 to 2013, but he stepped down from the role in 2010 due to conflict of interest. The duo for sure got engaged in December 2011, but so far as we knew they never went through with it. However, these latest findings made fans start to think otherwise.

But don’t go looking for clues on Brit’s IG alluding to a secret marriage just yet: Trawick has come out of the woodwork to deny the rumors altogether!

Extra’s Billy Bush revealed he texted the 49-year-old talent agent, whom he is friends with, after reading the rumors, and received an inneresting reply. Jason allegedly wrote:

“I believe you would have known if I was married. But you would have made a perfect usher.”

Hmmm…

Sounds like this case is closed. But like all things relating to Britney these days, it only leaves us with more questions.

It should be noted that the timing lines up perfectly: October 2012 would have been after the Louisiana native and Trawick got engaged, but before they called off their engagement in January 2013. Britney’s rep said when they split:

“As two mature adults, they came to the difficult decision to go their separate ways while continuing to remain friends. Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement. I’ll always adore him and we will remain great friends.”

Trawick released his own statement at the time, adding:

“As this chapter ends for us a new one begins. I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever.”

We should also note that Trawick won Jamie Spears’ approval to the point where he was made co-conservator of the singer’s estate — a position he stepped down from when they separated.

The podcast uncovered more evidence suggesting the two tied the knot as well. The hosts found an example of the 39-year-old referring to Jason as her “husband” on a radio show the previous year. Between that and the legal filing, it did seem to fit…

So… what happened here then?

We may never know, but Jason is making it clear he wasn’t the alleged mystery groom. Does that mean someone else was? Or is he simply protecting Jamie/the conservatorship team from Godney-only-knows-what? We have so many questions!

Hopefully we get some answers as Britney’s ongoing conservatorship battle continues. In the meantime, share your thoughts (below)!

