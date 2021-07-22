Anna Faris Reveals She Eloped With Michael Barrett!

Some congratulations are in order!

On the most recent episode of Anna Faris’s podcast Unqualified, the actress let slip that she and her partner Michael Barrett had recently tied the knot. The announcement was seemingly unplanned, and came about when the Mom alum was giving advice to a caller, sharing:

“I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of assessment. But I’m looking around, so, my fiancé is right… he’s now my husband.”

She continued, apologizing to her new husband:

“Yes, we eloped. … I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can’t say ‘fiancé’ anymore.”

Related: Anna Felt Like She Couldn’t Be ‘Transparent’ About Chris Pratt Relationship

E! News confirmed that the wedding had taken place on the San Juan Islands, off the coast of Seattle, on June 14. The House Bunny star told her listeners:

“It was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great.”

Aww! How sweet. Sounds like a really special, intimate moment for them.

And apparently, she surprised her own family with the news, too:

“We saw my family, and it kind of slipped out the same way. My aunt asked me, ‘You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?’ and I said, ‘Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago, but it was great.’ Everything about it just felt right.”

Michael has two kids from a previous relationship and Anna shares 8-year-old son Jack with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

Congrats to the newlyweds and their new blended family!

[Image via TBS/YouTube]