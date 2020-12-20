Twitter FLIPS OUT Over News Of Ariana Grande's Engagement: 'SHE DESERVES THIS!!!!'

SO MANY CAPITAL LETTERS! EVERYONE IS SO EXCITED! LOUD NOISES!!!!!

Twitter is going crazy right now, hours after Ariana Grande revealed that she’d gotten engaged this weekend to BF Dalton Gomez. And while we’re all happy for the pop princess for saying yes when he popped the question, well, it’s clear her super fans are taking things to another level! LOLz!

Related: Mariah Carey And Ariana Grande SLAY Christmas Music Together!

While the most important part here is that the two people in the relationship are happy — and by all accounts from insiders, it seems as though they very much are — we’d be lying if we didn’t admit we laughed and smiled a little bit looking at some of these reactions and memes.

Here are just a couple that really caught our eye for their, ummm, originality and excitement over the great reveal (below):

ARIANA IS ENGAGED AND NO ONE SHOULD RUIN IT FOR HER BY SENDING HER HATE AND BRINGING UP OLD EXES SHE DESERVES THIS!!!! pic.twitter.com/aQO2IFUSrz — Junyy???? (@junjunquarius) December 20, 2020

pov hits way different now that Ariana is engaged pic.twitter.com/j4MJrDTA9y — alex (@enctrI) December 20, 2020

ariana is engaged i still can't handle this omg pic.twitter.com/K5we1na2sh — tae's wife (@povdynasty) December 20, 2020

Ariana is engaged and Ed Sheeran is back wtf is going on today pic.twitter.com/tkxMCKlJY9 — angela (@nightchngesstan) December 20, 2020

omw to go tell my whole family that ariana is engaged as if they care pic.twitter.com/8pjFdBSMmE — laila⁷❀ (@UGHPOV) December 20, 2020

Ha! No shortage of excitement there… and the memes! Too crazy!!!

Related: Lana Del Rey Got Engaged This Week, Too!

BTW, here are a whole lot more highlights and well wishes coming in from Ari’s fans all over the world:

“katy got pregnant nicki got pregnant now ariana is engaged… we are getting old” “ARIANA IS ENGAGED IM ABOUT TO FLY TO THE MOON OMGGGGG MY HEART IS SO HAPPY” “DANIELLA MONET IS PREGNANT, LIZ GILLIES IS MARRIED, ARIANA IS ENGAGED…THIS IS THE BEST EPISODE OF VICTORIOUS OMFG” “ARIANA IS ENGAGED AND HER NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DROPS TOMORROW I AM SCREAMING” “hello all, i’m going to create an ariana is engaged era support gc. this will be for bugging out and celebrating this beautiful time/panicking bc we’re all old. WHO WANTS TO JOIN????” “omggggggg Ariana is engaged in so happy and excited for her omg hope this better than her engagement with Pete tho”

So much energy there! We can’t handle it!

As to be expected, all this talk about the engagement news vaulted Ariana into the top trending spot on the social networking site on Sunday afternoon — no small feat, with all the NFL games going on and the endless Donald Trump political talk from the past few months…

Still, congrats to Ari and Dalton on their great news, and their coming celebration of their life together! We’re so happy to hear it! And, uh, we’re so happy it made Ari’s fans so happy, too! Right?! LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about everything here with your opinions and thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN]