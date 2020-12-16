Lana Del Rey Engaged To Musician Clayton Johnson After Less Than A Year Of Dating -- See The HUGE Ring!

Congratulations are apparently in order for Lana Del Rey!

According to multiple outlets, including Us Weekly and People, the Norman F**king Rockwell artist is engaged to fellow musician Clayton Johnson, who she has dated for less than a year. Rumors erupted of their engagement on Monday after fans spotted the singer sporting a rock on her left finger as she performed Let Me Love You Like A Woman on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ch-ch-check out the performance (below) where you can see her gorgeous diamond ring at the 00:56 mark!

Followers were first convinced they were on their way to be wed after a ring appeared on Del Rey’s finger in a photo from a Halloween gathering, where the couple came dressed as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz. In the snap, the New York native flashed the new diamond bling!

Eagle-eyed viewers also spotted the glittering jewelry back in a November upload from the performer.

The ring on her finger? Is she engaged? ???? pic.twitter.com/modd2JxFzW — Spooky Del Rey (@CinamonSlut) November 19, 2020

According to People, the couple, who met via a dating app, initially sparked romance rumors when they began to follow each other on Instagram back in August. Since then, the two have repeatedly popped up on each other’s pages.

Now just months later, and it seems like they’ve taken the next step in their relationship! The couple has yet to confirm their engagement, and it’s unclear when the actual proposal happened, but a source told Us Weekly that Clayton popped the question recently.

This engagement comes eight months after the singer broke up from Sean “Sticks” Larkin. The Live PD star told The New York Times that they were “just friends.”

Either way, we could not be happier for the couple. Congrats!

[Image via WENN & Clayton Johnson/Instagram & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]