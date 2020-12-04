Mariah Carey Sleighs Christmas With Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson For New Oh Santa! Video

It’s a Mariah Carey Christmas, y’all!!

The superstar songstress is all about celebrating the season with her holiday hits like All I Want For Christmas Is You, but on Thursday night, the Grammy winner blessed us with a different remix featuring some very famous faces!

Teaming up with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for a delightful trio, Mariah and her new girl gang were bringing Christmas cheer with Oh Santa!, even serving up a festive music video! While the coronavirus pandemic has us re-imagining what Xmas will look like this year, at least we can thank them for getting us in the spirit!

Watch all three sing the s**t out of some high notes (below) and be sure to catch Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+ released today!

[Image via Mariah Carey/YouTube]