Ariana Grande is engaged!

Ariana Grande said yes!

The superstar songstress is officially engaged after BF Dalton Gomez popped the question this weekend. Ari herself announced the amazing reveal on her Instagram account on Sunday morning, letting the world know these two are taking the next step together in their love! Awww!

The pop princess announced the engagement by sharing the message “forever n then some,” to go along with a series of pics in a post on IG. You can see three of those pics (above), including two that show off the MASSIVE rock, and one that shows her and Gomez — who is a real estate agent by trade — smiling for a fun selfie together. Awww!

And now, a source is already speaking about the engagement, too! In a conversation with People, the insider revealed just how happy things are for the couple — and it sounds like the 27-year-old star’s family approves of her decisions here, too! The source revealed (below):

“They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

Awww! That’s so great to hear!

Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun had already commented on the post minutes after it was published on Sunday morning, too. He wrote (below):

“Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.”

Cute!

Of course, it was first revealed that these two were dating each other earlier this year. Gossip outlets first learned in January that the pair was an item, so things have moved relatively quickly from there to get to this point! Then again, they did social distance together at Ari’s Los Angeles home throughout the coronavirus pandemic, so maybe their relationship moved a little more quickly considering how much time they’ve been able to spend together over the last few months, ya know?!

Then, in May, they officially “appeared” together for the first time when Gomez popped up in the music video for Ari’s Stuck With U duet with Justin Bieber. And now, well, here we are! Time flies when you’re young and in love! Ha!!

What do U make of this happy couple, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF down (below) with your take on this relationship, and share your congrats and well wishes with the happy young couple there, too!

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram]