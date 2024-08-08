Ariana Grande Is A MACHINE On Hot Ones! WTF!

Wow! We’ve seen a LOT of celebs on Hot Ones struggle through the “wings of death.” Almost none have had basically ZERO reaction to them!

Ariana Grande joins the elite club with Lorde and Charlize Theron as apparently having the highest pain tolerance ever when it comes to spice. Because she makes it through seemingly unscathed! Even host Sean Evans is red and crying by the end! She has him looking like a hot wings rookie! It’s crazy!

See Ari’s shocking performance — plus insightful answers to some really good questions (below)!

[Image via First We Feast/YouTube.]