Ariana Grande Reacts To Brother Frankie's Brutal Nose Job Photo!

Franke Grande has a new nose! But is it Ariana Grande approved?

Over the weekend, the 41-year-old television personality shared a picture on Instagram to show off his post-rhinoplasty appearance! By post we mean not at all healed and runway ready, y’all! And it looked brutal!

Related: Jeffrey Dahmer Victim’s Family BLASTS ‘Sick’ Ariana Grande!

In the photo, he had very bruised eyes, a cast on the bridge of his nose, a bandage under his nostrils, and a white strap around his head. Take a look (below):

OUCH!

Frankie got a lot of love and support in the comments section of the post-nose job post, including from his sister! Ari wrote:

“Perfect in all ways, always !!!! ”

Awww! So sweet! Fortunately, Frankie felt a lot better a few days later. He even felt well enough to take his “new nose” out to watch The Wiz in New York City. In pictures from the outing, the bruising and swelling seemingly had gone down. See (below):

But unfortunately, his healing process went one step forward and then three steps back. He explained on Monday that his nose “blew up like a balloon” when the doctor removed his cast, and now he must “restart the whole un-swelling process all over again.” Yikes! However, he is still “so excited for the big reveal.” And we bet Ariana is, too!

Reactions to the nose job? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Frankie Grande/Instagram, Apple Music/YouTube]