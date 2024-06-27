Jeffrey Dahmer Victim’s Family BLASTS ‘Sick’ Ariana Grande For Saying The Serial Killer Is Her Dream Dinner Date!

Ariana Grande really pissed off the family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims!

For those unfamiliar with her latest controversy, here’s a refresher. The singer appeared on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast last week when she revealed her dream dinner date. And it’s hella controversial, y’all! Out of all the people, living or dead, Ari picked… Dahmer! Yeah. A serial killer! She said:

“I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger.”

This isn’t the first time she dropped the shocking answer, either! Years ago, according to Ariana, a young fan asked her the exact same question about her ideal dinner date. After getting permission from the parents to give her a “real answer,” the bye artist replied:

“I was like, ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’s pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him, maybe with like a third party or something. But I have questions.’”

Dahmer notoriously murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Not only did he brutally kill his victims, but he also ate some of them. And yet, Ariana would love to just sit down and have dinner with him?! What?!

Understandably, her morbid fascination with Dahmer did not go over well with a lot of people. That includes the family of aspiring model Tony Hughes, who Dahmer killed after meeting him at a gay bar in 1991. His mom, Shirley Hughes, slammed Ariana for her remarks! She told TMZ on Thursday that it made her both emotional and concerned. Why? She felt her hurtful words showed a complete lack of empathy for the loved ones of the 17 victims. Shirley even went as far as to call the pop star “sick” in her head! She said:

“To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did.”

Damn. But she has a point! On top of her controversial remarks, the Victorious alum laughed while talking about her interest in Dahmer. Understandably, that further disturbed Shirley. She reminded everyone, especially Ariana, that she and the other victims’ families endure real pain whenever the killer is brought up so publicly.

Tony’s sister, Barbara Hughes-Holt, shared similar sentiments to the outlet by pointing out that the Wicked star’s comments glamorize Dahmer. She added:

“Unfortunately, until it happens to her and her family, she just doesn’t know what we have been through.”

Moving forward, what do they want from Ariana? An apology — if only so her fans know what she said was wrong. Whether the actress will apologize remains to be seen. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

