Ariana Grande Poses Gut-Punch Question To Trump Voters -- LOOK!

Ariana Grande is calling out Donald Trump’s supporters.

Over the weekend, the Wicked: For Good star took to her Instagram Stories to pose a question for Trump supporters 250 days into his presidency. The 32-year-old shared a post originating from makeup artist-turned activist Matt Bernstein that asked:

“i want to check in with trump voters. i have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?”

Huh. The question was then elaborated on to be super clear:

“have your groceries gotten cheaper? has your health insurance premium gone down? has your work/life balance improved? can you take a vacation yet? are you happier?”

Wow. Yeah, that is a big question, especially considering the price of groceries and the economy generally were what Trump himself has boasted won him the election.

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Won! Sinclair Will Resume Airing His Show!

Finally, the post concludes:

“how has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

See the scathing message in full (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by matt bernstein (@mattxiv)

Ari chose not to include any of her own additional commentary, but she was firm in her support for Kamala Harris last year.

What are your reactions to this post, Perezcious readers? Are your prices down since Donald Trump took office? On groceries or anything else? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via CBS/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]