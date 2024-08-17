Ariana Madix's Estranged Brother Jeremy Arrested By Feds In HUGE Airport Pot Smuggling Bust! Holy S**t!

Ariana Madix‘s brother is in HUGE trouble with the feds after he was stopped before he could board a flight to Germany earlier this year by agents who allegedly found a TON of marijuana in his luggage!

Jeremy Madix, who Vanderpump Rules fans will remember for sometimes appearing alongside his famous reality TV sister on the hit Bravo show in the recent past, was picked up by federal agents at Orlando International Airport all the way back in February. Along with an accomplice, who TMZ identified on Saturday as Jonah Ahad, Jeremy had been scheduled to board a flight bound for Frankfurt, Germany on February 16.

That didn’t happen, though, because agents tracking his luggage stopped it before the suitcases could reach the plane, and they checked it for contraband. And what they found was weed. A LOT of weed!!

Related: Ariana Madix Sounds INCREDIBLE Singing Nowadays From Chicago! WATCH!

Per that TMZ report, which cited newly-available court documents never before seen by anyone prior to Saturday morning, Jeremy and Jonah reportedly had more than 100 pounds of pot in their luggage. The marijuana was split out across three different suitcases. Two of those bags allegedly belonged to Madix, and they had within them 64 wrapped bags of pot that totaled 76 pounds.

The third bag is said to have belonged to Ahad, and contained 31 wrapped packages of weed that tallied up to 37 pounds. Between the two of them, that is a ton of ganja! Exactly 101 pounds of it!

Damn!!

As to be expected, the duo never even got past the security checkpoint at the airport before the weed was discovered. Officials from Customs and Border Protection searched and then seized the pair’s suitcases. That’s some serious alleged smuggling that the CBP folks thwarted! A hundred-plus pounds is no joke.

But interestingly, neither man was arrested on the spot when the weed was recovered. Huh?!?! TMZ noted in their Saturday morning report that they are trying to figure out why there were no arrests made, with inquiries sent to the Orlando Police Department, but a reason for not making the arrests right then and there hasn’t yet been forthcoming.

Still, both men were eventually nabbed and booked into jail. Ahad was busted back in May, and charged with felony trafficking in cannabis. And Ariana’s brother was taken into custody last Tuesday on the same charge. Hence, that’s why this report is only coming out now, as his applicable court documents were only first filed days ago, even though the alleged act occurred six months ago. Crazy!

Last we reported earlier this year, Ariana hadn’t spoken to Jeremy in months, and the duo was more or less estranged at that time. So, who knows if this was even on her radar before the arrest. But now that it’s making news, it’s on everybody’s radar. Yeesh!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Orange County Sheriff’s Office]