Watch Ariana Madix’s Reaction To White House Correspondents' Dinner Joke About Scandoval!

The Vanderpump Rules drama made it to Capitol Hill.

By now you know Ariana Madix has been making headlines for weeks due to her breakup with her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, after she found out he was having a months-long affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. But rather than letting the cheating scandal get her down, we’ve seen the 37-year-old reality star living her best life. Between starring in a new movie, getting a shopping spree at Bloomingdale’s, and even reportedly joining the upcoming cast of Dancing With the Stars, she is thriving without Sandoval!

Related: Is Brandi Glanville Reigniting Feud With Scheana Shay Over Eddie Cibrian Affair?!

And now, Bravo fans are getting to see her shine at… the White House Correspondents’ Dinner! Yeah, you read that right. She attended the high-profile gala on Saturday night with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent. The Fancy AF Cocktails author stunned in a white textured strapless dress and sheer white cape, while Lisa rocked a black gown with a gold sequin clock and Lala wore a blue floral strapless ensemble. You can ch-ch-check out the gorgeous looks (below):

AH-MAZING!

Of course, though, the ladies of VPR couldn’t escape a few jokes being made about Scandoval during the night. WHCD host and Daily Show personality Roy Wood Jr. roasted the cheating scandal during his speech, saying:

“Scandals, Scandals have been devouring careers this year. The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job. Some people celebrate it. But to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at The Daily Show, so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program. Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

Obviously, “that dude” Roy is referring to is none other than Sandoval! He continued:

“Text message, stuff. I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules is about, I’ve just watched it a couple of times. My friends told me it’s like BMF but for white people. Or is that Succession? No, Succession is Power for white people. No, Tucker Carlson is Power for white people. No, that’s white power – you know what, never mind.”

During the set, the cameras caught Ariana’s reaction to the dig about her ex-boyfriend – and she looked both slightly uncomfortable and unable to conceal her laughter at times! You can ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

Scandoval mentioned at #WHCD. President Biden knows who Ariana Madix is omg ???? pic.twitter.com/g9CA409dQQ — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 30, 2023

So is it safe to assume that Joe Biden is #TeamAriana?? But seriously, who would have thought Scandoval would reach all the way to the White House!? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bravo/YouTube]