Tom Sandoval Had Raquel Leviss Over At His House While Ariana Madix Was At Her Grandma's Funeral: ‘She Stayed All Night’

Lisa Vanderpump‘s husband Ken Todd just dropped a BOMB in the new teaser for Vanderpump Rules‘ next episode!

As Perezcious readers know, Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss has finally made it to the small screen — and we’re getting a ton more scoop on what the cast members knew about the pair’s budding relationship and what they did to keep their love affair a (not-so-secret) secret. In a sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode, the 77-year-old restaurant owner walked in on his wife and Katie Maloney making sandwiches at home. Shocked, he revealed:

“I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana [Madix] is away. And she stayed all night.”

Ariana wasn’t just “away” either — she was at her grandmother’s funeral! And instead of supporting her, her longtime boyfriend was having a sleepover with another woman?! Oh, hell nah!

After the rumored sleepover, the SUR waitress showed up over an hour late to a menu tasting with Lisa and her other employees. When asked why she was running so behind, Raquel admitted to being hungover after hanging out with Sandoval and Tom Schwartz in the jacuzzi and sleeping over at the musician’s pad, though she insisted “nothing happened.” Sure, it didn’t… Horrified by this, Lisa called up the TomTom co-owner to get his take on the situation — and he did a HORRIBLE job at deflecting! He rambled:

“We hung out for a little bit, [she] literally dipped out. Like, I don’t know — actually she left early […] Yes [she came over], but like dude, like, I have people crash at my house.”

In the same preview, Lala Kent and James Kennedy posed questions over Tom and Raquel’s friendship, with the Give Them Lala podcast host musing:

“I think Sandoval has a thing for Raquel. The last time that Sandoval was talking about a woman the way he talks about Raquel was when he was talking about Ariana while he was with [ex-girlfriend] Kristin [Doute].”

Yikes… She wasn’t wrong about that.

Also, during a glamping trip for Raquel’s birthday, Schwartz teased in front of Ariana:

“I don’t want to kill the vibe but Raquel has a type. Brock [Davies] [and] Tom, be careful tonight. [She likes] men that are taken.”

Yeesh. Ch-ch-check out the teaser (below)!

The more we see of this affair, the more enraging it gets! Reactions?! Let us know your hot takes (below)!

