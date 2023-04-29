Is Brandi Glanville Reigniting Her Feud With Scheana Shay Over Eddie Cibrian Affair Amid Scandoval?!

Are Brandi Glanville and Scheana Shay really feuding once again… over the 37-year-old’s affair with Eddie Cibrian from more than a decade ago?

Ever since news broke last month that Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, Scheana has been (obviously) #TeamAriana all the way. But her reactions over the past couple of weeks to the months-long affair had many Bravo fans raising their eyebrows. Why is that? Because before there was Scandoval, there was Scheana’s scandal over her affair with Brandi’s now ex-husband Eddie – which played out in the very first episode of VPR back in 2013! Many fans won’t let her forget it! Even the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star refuses to let it go…

The latest drama between Brandi and Scheana began when the 50-year-old appeared on Teresa Giudice’s Namaste B$tches podcast Wednesday, where she told listeners she did not understand the outrage over Sandoval and Raquel’s relationship. In fact, Brandi pretty much called the VPR cast hypocrites for condemning the controversial pair when many of them have cheated in the past. Seemingly calling out Scheana, she said at the time:

“[The cast members] are like, ‘Oh, you’re a horrible human.’ I’m like, you slept with my ex-husband while I was pregnant and married, you know. Like everyone on that show has cheated. So I don’t get the scandal to be honest.”

Considering Sandoval has repeatedly lied and carried on a seven-month affair behind his beloved girlfriend of nine years back with her best friend, fans would consider this cheating scandal a pretty big deal! Then, Scheana tweeted on Thursday when one fan compared her to Raquel:

“Remind me when I slept with my best friends bF for 7 months behind her back AND in front of her face … I’ll wait.”

Remind me when I slept with my best friends bF for 7 months behind her back AND in front of her face… I’ll wait. https://t.co/ubHXH6B2ut — ????️‍????Scheana (@scheana) April 27, 2023

And here is where things get messy! Brandi caught wind of the Good As Gold singer’s tweet and fired back on Twitter Friday, writing:

“A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it’s all the same. I wasn’t specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it’s sad.”

A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it's all the same. I wasn't specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it's sad. — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 28, 2023

DAMN! ‘A War’?!!

But don’t worry Bravo fans! A full-on feud between Brandi and Scheana doesn’t seem to be starting again… at least, for now! The Traitors alum hopped on the social media platform on Friday night to reveal she and Scheana worked things out offline, writing:

“I just didn’t understand the outrage considering the groups history. THAT IS ALL! @scheana and I have texted, we are good.”

The former SUR waitress then responded:

“And I completely understand. ALL IS GOOD!”

And I completely understand. ALL IS GOOD! ???? https://t.co/Lhgjq6eyJL — ????️‍????Scheana (@scheana) April 28, 2023

Phew! Glad these two were able to squash their beef! Considering there is enough drama, all thanks to Scandoval, we definitely don’t need to add another long chapter to the Brandi and Scheana feud! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

