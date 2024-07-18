Ariana Madix subtly clapped back at her ex Tom Sandoval after he launched his ridiculous lawsuit against her!

While the Love Island USA host hasn’t directly reacted to Tom’s wild legal filing, she made it VERY clear how she feels about her Vanderpump Rules co-star!

On Wednesday, after the Bravo show snagged an Emmy nomination for outstanding unstructured reality program, the actress took to her Instagram Story to congratulate most of her cast and crew. She shared this same promo shot of the cast as Lisa Vanderpump, only with a twist…

Except on Ariana’s version, she covered up her ex-boyfriend with… a sticker of a purple and gold achievement ribbon that read “well done”! Ha! The reality star captioned it:

“congratulations to everyone at @evolutionmedia @bravotv and to everyone who makes this show great!”

She also posted the photo alongside Taylor Swift‘s song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, which is all about continuing to work amid a breakup. Something she knows a lot about!

Considering he deleted his Instagram in light of his controversial lawsuit, we doubt Sandoval saw the diss.

As mentioned, this shady post was shared hours after it was revealed the bar owner sued his ex for allegedly accessing explicit videos of his former mistress Rachel Leviss on his phone without his “authorization or permission.” He also claimed Ariana went on to distribute the videos to “Leviss and third parties.” This comes amid a lawsuit levied against both Tom and Ariana by the Rachel Goes Rogue podcaster, who has accused them of eavesdropping, revenge porn, and invasion of privacy over those same videos.

What a topsy-turvy way to frame her accidentally seeing a sex tape on a FaceTime on her longtime boyfriend’s phone — then recording the evidence of his infidelity. Truly wild. Sandoval had previously defended Ari against the “insane” legal matter, but now he’s clearly giving up on rationality and joining the “insane” side.

While Ariana didn’t address the legal war in her latest post, her attorney Jordan Susman SLAMMED the cover band star in a statement to Us Weekly earlier this week, saying in part:

“Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”

So, she seems as unbothered as she can be! And clearly, she’s continuing to block Tom out of her life as much as possible!

Reactions!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Bravo/WWHL/YouTube]