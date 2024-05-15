Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Sandoval DEFENDS Ariana, Says Rachel Has No 'F**king Soul' For Suing Her!

Prepare to be shocked, Vanderpump Rules fans.

During part one of the reunion on Tuesday, host Andy Cohen brought up Rachel Leviss’ revenge porn lawsuit against Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. Back in February, the former Bravolebrity sued the pair over the sexually explicit video that broke Scandoval in the first place a year ago. Infamously, Ariana saw a FaceTime call between her and Sandy on his phone — revealing their months-long affair. Rachel claims her ex-lover recorded the clip without her consent or knowledge, while Ariana sent the video to others once she found out about the affair. Hence… revenge porn.

Related: Lala Kent Tries To Start A Fight Between Besties Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix At Reunion!

Both Ariana and Sandoval fired back the accusations against them. For her part, the Broadway star denied ever sharing or showing the NSFW video she found with anyone — except for when she confronted Rachel with it. Meanwhile, Sandoval shut down the allegations against him, insisting the “videos were created by Leviss and published by Leviss to Sandoval via a consensual exchange on FaceTime.” He also claimed the VPR alum is only trying to “extend [her] fame” and “rebrand herself as the victim instead of the other woman” with the lawsuit. Damn!

Neither Sandoval nor Ariana can technically talk about the legal drama on TV since it’s an ongoing case. However, that doesn’t mean their co-stars can’t discuss the situation. And it actually didn’t stop the former couple from dropping a couple of comments about the suit, either! Sandoval even surprisingly called out Rachel for dragging Ariana into the situation! But we’ll get to that jaw-dropping statement from him in a second!

First, Scheana Shay slammed the former pageant queen for her “ridiculous” suit against Ariana after Rachel hurt the Broadway star so much last year by being with her then-boyfriend for months:

“Ariana did not send that video to anyone. She was not distributing it. It’s so ridiculous that she is being put through this s**t again, as if [Rachel] didn’t put her through enough last year.”

Say it louder, Scheana! Even if she showed her friends in person the evidence of that betrayal — is a court really going to view that as “distribution”? We mean, come on. Ariana then chimed in to say:

“I don’t understand. I’ve never done anything to her.”

And Sandoval? He agrees with Ariana! The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman even questioned Rachel’s soul for coming after Ariana:

“It’s one thing for her to come after me, but to come after Ariana, I’m questioning if she has a f**king soul. It’s insane.”

Did anyone think we would ever see the day Sandoval defended Ariana post-Scandoval? Wow! And he’s not wrong! It’s wild that Rachel included Ariana in the lawsuit! She was the one MASSIVELY betrayed by her former best friend and Sandoval! Her life was turned upside down by the cheating scandal! So to sue her afterward, she basically drove the knife further into Ariana’s back.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Tom and Scheana that it’s “ridiculous” of Rachel to sue Ariana? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Vanderpump Rules/Peacock, Rachel Leviss/Instagram]